BLACKBURN
JOHN JOSEPH
Of Seaton Ross
Died peacefully on 4th March,
aged 80 years.
Loving husband of Beryl,
dear father to Mark & Richard,
father in law to Angela & Clare
much loved grandfather to William,
Anabelle, Charles, Amelia & Lucy.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary & St Joseph RC Church,
Pocklington on Wednesday 18th March
at 2:00 pm followed by interment
at Seaton Ross Churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if desired, to
York Against Cancer, a plate
will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 14, 2020