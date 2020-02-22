|
|
|
BURTWISTLE
John Anthony
Of Causeway Farm, Thorne.
Passed away peacefully on 16th February 2020, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband and best friend of Margaret.
Much loved dad of Sally, Paul and Fay.
Loving father-in-law, grandad and
great grandad.
Private committal followed by a celebration of his life at St. Nicholas's Church, Thorne on Monday 2nd March at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Parkinson's UK and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
For further details please contact
J Punton & Son Funeral Directors
on 01405 860382
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 22, 2020