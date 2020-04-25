Home

Notice Condolences

John Carroll Notice
CARROLL
John
On 2nd April, suddenly at home, aged 70.
Treasured husband, travel companion and dance partner of Hazel, much loved brother, uncle and great-uncle.

A blessing followed by cremation
took place on 22nd April.
Donations in memory of John, if desired, may be made to Diabetes UK,
Wells Lawrence House, 126 Back Church Lane, London E1 1FH.

"Smile...you'll see the sun come shining through" -always John's philosophy.

All enquiries to H.Eaton and Sons, Ilkley 01943 607360
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 25, 2020
