COY
JOHN TIMOTHY
On 23 rd May 2020, peacefully at his home in Holmfirth, Tim aged 73 years.
The much loved and loving husband of Anthea, a devoted and proud dad
of Julie and Paul, a loving father in law
of Andrew and Caroline, cherished grandad
of Harry, Oliver and Millie,
a very dear brother and uncle
and a great friend to all
who knew him.
The cortege will leave his home address
at 2.10pm on Tuesday 9th June for a private cremation at Grenoside Crematorium. Donations if wished are to be
shared between Marie Curie and
Kirkwood Hospice c/o
Radcliffe Funeral Service,
16 Westgate, Honley,
Holmfirth, HD9 6AA or online at
radcliffefuneralservice.co.uk - obituaries.
A celebration of Tim's life
will take place at a later date.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 30, 2020.