COYJOHN TIMOTHYOn 23 rd May 2020, peacefully at his home in Holmfirth, Tim aged 73 years.The much loved and loving husband of Anthea, a devoted and proud dadof Julie and Paul, a loving father in lawof Andrew and Caroline, cherished grandadof Harry, Oliver and Millie,a very dear brother and uncleand a great friend to allwho knew him.The cortege will leave his home addressat 2.10pm on Tuesday 9th June for a private cremation at Grenoside Crematorium. Donations if wished are to beshared between Marie Curie andKirkwood Hospice c/oRadcliffe Funeral Service,16 Westgate, Honley,Holmfirth, HD9 6AA or online at radcliffefuneralservice.co.uk - obituaries.A celebration of Tim's lifewill take place at a later date.