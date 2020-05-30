John Coy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COY
JOHN TIMOTHY
On 23 rd May 2020, peacefully at his home in Holmfirth, Tim aged 73 years.

The much loved and loving husband of Anthea, a devoted and proud dad
of Julie and Paul, a loving father in law
of Andrew and Caroline, cherished grandad
of Harry, Oliver and Millie,
a very dear brother and uncle
and a great friend to all
who knew him.

The cortege will leave his home address
at 2.10pm on Tuesday 9th June for a private cremation at Grenoside Crematorium. Donations if wished are to be
shared between Marie Curie and
Kirkwood Hospice c/o
Radcliffe Funeral Service,
16 Westgate, Honley,
Holmfirth, HD9 6AA or online at
radcliffefuneralservice.co.uk - obituaries.

A celebration of Tim's life
will take place at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Radcliffe Funeral Service (Honley, Holmfirth)
16 Westgate
Holmfirth, West Yorkshire HD9 6AA
01484 662324
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved