CUNDALL John Peacefully on Saturday 17th October 2020
at Doncaster Royal Infirmary,
John of Smaque Farm, aged 83 years.
Now at peace.
Devoted husband to Rita, much loved
father to Jacqui, Joanne and the late
Richard, loving grandfather to Harry,
Joseph, Lydia, Sophie, Hannah and Emily.
John will be missed by all
his family and friends.
Due to current circumstances, a private
service to celebrate John's life will be held
at St Andrew's Church, Epworth on Tuesday
3rd November at 11am, by invitation only.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu for the benefit of Lindsey Lodge Hospice may be sent c/o R. Wallace & Son, Funeral Directors, 27 High Street, Crowle,
DN17 4LD. (01724) 488565.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 24, 2020