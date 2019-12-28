|
|
|
DELVES
John Frederick
On December 19th 2019, peacefully at Manorlands Hospice, Oxenhope, Keighley,
John, aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Shirley, loving father of Mark and Andrew, much loved grandad of James and loving father in law of Michelle.
The funeral service will take place at
St. James Church, Crossroads, Keighley on Thursday January 9th at 12.15 pm,
followed by interment at Utley Cemetery. Family flowers only please but
donations would be appreciated to
Manorlands Hospice and
British Heart Foundation.
A box will be provided at the church for
this purpose or may be made online at www.david-gallagher.co.uk.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 28, 2019