Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Delves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Delves

Notice Condolences

John Delves Notice
DELVES
John Frederick
On December 19th 2019, peacefully at Manorlands Hospice, Oxenhope, Keighley,
John, aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Shirley, loving father of Mark and Andrew, much loved grandad of James and loving father in law of Michelle.
The funeral service will take place at
St. James Church, Crossroads, Keighley on Thursday January 9th at 12.15 pm,
followed by interment at Utley Cemetery. Family flowers only please but
donations would be appreciated to
Manorlands Hospice and
British Heart Foundation.
A box will be provided at the church for
this purpose or may be made online at www.david-gallagher.co.uk.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -