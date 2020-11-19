|
|
|
Eastwood John Handel Passed away suddenly at home in Pickering on October 22nd 2020,
aged 80 years. Beloved father of Piers and father-in-law of Dionne, much loved grandfather of Guy, Freya and Issy. Will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
Private service will take place
at York Crematorium on
Friday December 4th at 2:20pm.
No flowers by request. Donations to a , if so desired. Enquiries should be made through Adam Collier Funeral Services, Pickering, 01751 477766.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 19, 2020