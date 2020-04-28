Home

GILL
John Barker Liddle
Haulage Contractor, Bolton Abbey.
Beloved husband of Pat,
much loved father of Andrew and Karen, loved father in law of Karen and David, adored grandad of Joseph and Edward, brother of David and the late
Betty and Bryan.
John passed away peacefully on
April 21st aged 84, but not of Covid 19.
Sadly missed by all his family,
R.I.P. JBL.
There will be a service to celebrate
his life when times are better.
All enquiries to
Brook Smith & Son,
Skipton, 01756 792738.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 28, 2020
