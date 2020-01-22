|
|
|
Givans Dr. John Passed away on 15th January 2020.
Very much loved husband, father, father in law, grandpa and
great grandpa.
Belinda, Alison and Emma would like to thank all the carers, nurses and doctors who looked after their father so well, with such patience and understanding.
All our love Daddy - you are a legend.
Service at St Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate at noon on Thursday 30th January.
Family flowers only, donations to
The Cameron Fund, The GPs' Own Charity.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 22, 2020