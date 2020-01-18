|
HANLEY
Mr John Edward
(Ted)
Retired Farmer.
Formerly of Owston,
passed away peacefully at
The Laurels Care Home, aged 94.
Loving husband of the late Pamela, cherished father and grandfather.
May you rest in peace.
A funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 3.40pm. Please accept this as the only intimation.
By request family flowers only.
Donations can be made in Ted's memory to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons,
3 Balby Road, Doncaster DN4 0RB.
01302 344444
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 18, 2020