|
|
|
HANLEY
John Edward
The family of the late John Edward (Ted)
Hanley wish to thank all friends and
relatives for their kind expressions of
sympathy, everyone who attended the
funeral service and the generous
donations to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Thanks also to the Reverend Tom Read for
the thoughtful and caring service, the staff at
the Laurels Care Home for their professional
and compassionate care for Ted over the last
six years and J Steadman Funeral Directors
for their dignified care and support.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 1, 2020