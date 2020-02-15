|
|
|
HESELTINE
of Aysgarth
John Christopher
Died suddenly on 2nd February,
aged 69 years old.
Dearly loved partner of Cath,
a much loved brother of Edith and Mary
and a very dear uncle.
A private family cremation will take place at
Darlington Crematorium on Wednesday
19th February at 10.15am.
This will be followed by a service of
remembrance at St Andrew's Church,
Aysgarth at 12.30pm where
all friends are invited.
Family flowers only please, however, donations, if so desired, in memory of
John will be in support of The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution and
St Andrews Church, Aysgarth.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 15, 2020