Hobson John Patrick Peacefully at Castle Keep Care Home, Hull on Monday 27th July 2020, aged 88 years formerly of Gawcer House, Slaidburn.
Reunited with late wife Barbara,
loving father of Rob and Katie,
father-in-law to Karen and Philip,
also a much loved grandad, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic
a small service will be held
Wednesday 12th August at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate 11.00am.
Family flowers only please but
if desired, donations will be accepted
for the Dogs Trust.
Enq: A Fletcher & Sons,
31 Edinburgh Street, Goole.
Tel: 01405 763130.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 1, 2020