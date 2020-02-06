Home

Barthram Funeral Serice
47 South Parade
Northallerton, North Yorkshire DL78SG
01609 777255
John Hutchinson Notice
HUTCHINSON
John Vester
Peacefully on February 1, John, of Romanby.
Only son of the late Annie and Basil.
Sadly missed by his many friends.
Funeral Service takes place on
Wednesday February 12 at 1.30pm in
St. James Church, Romanby, prior to
burial into Northallerton Cemetery.
No flowers please, donations in lieu,
if so desired, can be made to
Cancer Research UK and
St. James Church, Romanby.
All enquiries to Barthram Funeral Service, 47 South Parade, Northallerton.
Tel: 01609 777255
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 6, 2020
