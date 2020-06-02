John Jefferson
JEFFERSON
John
Aged 89 years. Died peacefully
May 19th at Westfield Care Home.
Farmer of Glebe Farm Leathley.
Much loved husband of Joan loving Dad of Julie and Phil. Father in law to Miles and Sue. Gramps to Richard, Sam, Tom Stephen Sally and Jack. Great Gramps to Raylan, Bowyn, Branock Evi and Trixie.
He lived for his farming and his family.
He will be greatly missed.
Family burial at Stainburn.
A memorial service will be held
when circumstances allow.

Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jun. 2, 2020.
