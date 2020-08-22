|
Jewitt John William Passed away peacefully at home
on August 12th, aged 92 years.
Loving husband of Cynthia, very dear father
to Stephen, Celia and the late Roger. Grandfather to Rosemary, John, Verity
and Lucy. Great grandfather to Jacob
and Sheridan.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak,
a private funeral service will be held
at St Matthew's Church, Naburn on
Wednesday September 2nd at 11.30 am
followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations
in memory of John can be made to
St Leonard's Hospice, York c/o
J G Fielder & Son, Funeral Directors,
48-50 Clarence Street, York, YO31 7EW.
Tel 01904 654460.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 22, 2020