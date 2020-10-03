|
|
|
JIBSON John Passed away peacefully on
28th September 2020, aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of the late Pat,
loving dad of Anne, Suzie & Sally,
a much loved grandpa of Tom, Jennie,
Becks, Ted, William, Harriet, Hester & Mell and great grandpa of Harry, John & Emily.
Due to current restrictions
a private funeral will be held at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon.
Donations if desired may be made to
Leeds Teaching Hospitals Charitable Trust (Leeds Cares) for the Rheumatology Department.
Enquiries to
J G Fielder & Son, 25 George Street, Pocklington. Tel: 01759 303129
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 3, 2020