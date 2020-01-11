Home

John Johnson

Notice Condolences

John Johnson Notice
JOHNSON
John George
(Former Stud Groom Garrowby Estate)

Peacefully after a long illness on
2nd January 2020, aged 84 years.

Beloved husband of Trish.

Funeral service to be held at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon
on Thursday 23rd January at 11:30 am.

Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research UK,
a plate will be provided at the service.

Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 11, 2020
