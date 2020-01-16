Home

John Knapton

KNAPTON
John Kenneth
'Ken'

Passed away peacefully at
St Gemma's Hospice
on Thursday 9th January 2020.
Aged 92.

Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara and much-loved Father of Mike and Jan, cherished Grandad and Father-In-Law,
will be greatly missed.

The funeral service will take place
at Lawnswood Crematorium on
Saturday 25th January 2020 at 10.30 am.
Family flowers only please.

Donations for St Gemma's Hospice,
with a collection box provided at the service.
Alternately you can visit
https://johnkenneth-knapton.muchloved
.com/ to make a donation.

All enquiries please contact:
G H Dovener & Son Funeral Services
267 Otley Road,
Leeds, LS16 5LN
Tel: 0113 2249788
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 16, 2020
