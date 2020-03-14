|
LETHEM
Dr John Ellis
Aged 94, died peacefully at home in
Embsay on 8th March 2020.
Much loved, he leaves his wife of 60 years Felicity, daughter Angela, son-in-law Graham, son David, daughter-in-law Belinda, grandchildren Alex
and Emily and brother David.
Born in Leeds in 1925, he attended
Leeds Grammar School, aged 18 he joined the Fleet Air Arm as a Spitfire Pilot and served on HMS Implacable in the Far East.
He attended Leeds University on his return to study Medicine, he worked as an Anesthetist in Leeds and then became a GP in Clayton, Bradford, where he worked until 1989 combining being a GP and Anesthetist. His hobbies were Dinghy Sailing in
younger days and watching Leeds United.
The funeral service will take place at
Waltonwrays Cemetery, Carleton Road, Skipton, BD23 3BT on 24th March at 1.20pm. No flowers, donations to
RNLI and British Legion.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 14, 2020