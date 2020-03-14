Home

POWERED BY

Services
H Eaton & Sons Funeral Directors (Ilkley)
Ashlands Road
Ilkley, West Yorkshire LS29 8JT
01943 607360
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
11:30
Skipton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Longford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Longford

Notice Condolences

John Longford Notice
LONGFORD
John
Of Ilkley, peacefully on
4th March aged 75 years.
Devoted and loving husband of
Wendy, much loved father of Emma, Matthew and Simon, dear Grandpy of Charlie, Max, Ruby and Darcy,
dearest brother in law of Pam and
father in law of Ian, Karen and Lisa.
The funeral will take place at
Skipton Crematorium on
Wednesday 25th March at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu can be made to Alzheimer's
Research and the Anthony Nolan Trust.
A collection will be available at the service.
All enquiries to H. Eaton & Sons,
Ilkley 01943 607360.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -