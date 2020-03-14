|
|
|
LONGFORD
John
Of Ilkley, peacefully on
4th March aged 75 years.
Devoted and loving husband of
Wendy, much loved father of Emma, Matthew and Simon, dear Grandpy of Charlie, Max, Ruby and Darcy,
dearest brother in law of Pam and
father in law of Ian, Karen and Lisa.
The funeral will take place at
Skipton Crematorium on
Wednesday 25th March at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu can be made to Alzheimer's
Research and the Anthony Nolan Trust.
A collection will be available at the service.
All enquiries to H. Eaton & Sons,
Ilkley 01943 607360.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 14, 2020