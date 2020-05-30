MALLINSON

John

On 13th May 2020 of

Burncote Farm, Gunthwaite.

John Mallinson, aged 77 years,

the dearly loved husband of the late Celia, also a much loved dad, father in law, grandad and brother.

Due to the current difficulties a private funeral service will take place on

Friday 5th June. Anyone wishing to pay their late respects to John are welcome to watch the cortege leave from the farm lane at 1.20pm on the day of the funeral.

Please observe the social distancing rules.

All enquiries to Morley Rhodes and Wainwright Funeral Directors, Skelmanthorpe. Tel: 01484 862095



