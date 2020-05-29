MIDGLEYJohnPassed away peacefully in Nottinghamon 16th May 2020, aged 98.Much loved Father, Uncle,Grandad & Great Grandad.Born in East Keswick and formerly ofHorsforth and Pudsey, he spent most ofhis working life at English Electric inBradford as an Aero Electronics Engineer.He and Joan moved to Whitby in retirement and were continually on holiday.He moved to Nottingham at the ageof 95 to be closer to family.Family flowers only please but, if desired,donations in memory of John for theRNLI Whitby Lifeboat Station may be givenvia the funeral announcements page ator sent care of Gillotts Funeral Directors,The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley,NG16 2LL. Telephone 0115 938 6720.