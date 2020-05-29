MIDGLEY
John
Passed away peacefully in Nottingham
on 16th May 2020, aged 98.
Much loved Father, Uncle,
Grandad & Great Grandad.
Born in East Keswick and formerly of
Horsforth and Pudsey, he spent most of
his working life at English Electric in
Bradford as an Aero Electronics Engineer.
He and Joan moved to Whitby in retirement and were continually on holiday.
He moved to Nottingham at the age
of 95 to be closer to family.
Family flowers only please but, if desired,
donations in memory of John for the
RNLI Whitby Lifeboat Station may be given
via the funeral announcements page at
www.gillotts.co.uk/johnmidgley
or sent care of Gillotts Funeral Directors,
The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley,
NG16 2LL. Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 29, 2020.