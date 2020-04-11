|
|
|
MILBURN
John Joseph
Passed away peacefully in
Harrogate Hospital, after a deterioration of an ongoing illness, on 6th April 2020,
aged 87 years of Cattal, York and formerly of Clareton Farm, Coneythorpe where he
farmed for 60 years.
Cherished and loved father of Alexandra, Vivienne and Sarah and Grandpa of Frances, Anthony, Sophie, Jack and Molly, Predeceased by wife Josephine.
Private family funeral at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate.
A memorial service will be arranged later when circumstances allow.
Please contact Whiteley & Leachman Funeral Directors 01423 863263
for more information.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 11, 2020