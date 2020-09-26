Home

Moody John Of Tickhill.
A much loved and wonderful husband of Marjorie, inspirational father to Sarah, father-in-law to Julian and pops to granddaughter Amelia.
Cherished brother to Shirley,
brother-in-law and uncle and
a wonderful friend to many.
Passed away peacefully on Saturday September 12th, 2020, aged 80 years.
Forever Loved.
Due to COVID restrictions a
private family service will take place.
Donations in John's memory for
Bluebell Wood Hospice may be sent c/o
Jeremy Neal, Maltby Independent Funeral Service, 17-19 Morrell St. Maltby S66 7LL.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 26, 2020
