|
|
|
RAWNSLEY
JOHN
Peacefully at his home in Bingley,
John, aged 82 years.
Dearly loved husband of Brigitte,
beloved dad of Philip, Carolyn, Patrick, Dominic and Sophie, cherished grandpa
and a friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Service of Thanksgiving for John's life
will take place at St. Mary's &
St Monica's Church, Cottingley on
Wednesday January 15 at 12.15pm. Donations if desired would be appreciated for John Rawnsley Development Fund and Yorkshire Cancer Research,
a box will be provided for this purpose.
Any enquiries to Arthur B Baxter.
Tel: 01274 562668.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 8, 2020