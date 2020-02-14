Home

John Robertshaw

John Robertshaw Notice
Robertshaw
John
On February 10, 2020, died peacefully
at his home after a short illness and
with his loving family by his side,
John, aged 66 years of Tyersal.
The dearly loved husband of Kim,
a devoted dad of Andrew and Claire
and a dear brother of Mary.
Funeral service and cremation will be
held at Nab Wood Crematorium on
Wednesday February 26th at 12.40pm.
Will friends please meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only, but if desired,
donations in John's memory may
be made to Bradford Palliative Care
Support Team and a collection box
will be available for this purpose.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 14, 2020
