|
|
|
SEYMOUR John Frederick John of Kirby and Stokesley died in a
tragic accident on September 3rd, aged 73.
Beloved husband of the late Caroline, extraordinary father of Tom, Hannah,
Rosie and Patrick.
Adored grandfather of
Kate, Sam, Will, Eddie, Sasha, Lily,
Jonnie, Luke, Marcus and Pippa.
John touched so many lives
and was proud to do so.
His life as a farmer, with the NFU,
as a JP, as a rugby player, a mentor
and most importantly a friend,
will never be forgotten.
Sadly due to current circumstances
a normal service is not possible,
we will be having a small family service
at St Joseph's Church.
The cortege will be passing
11.45-The Black Swan, Kirby on to
Great Broughton and back through
Kirby to Busby
12.00 Stokesley High St (From White House) proceeding past Stokesley Showfield.
12.15 St Joseph's Church
1.45 Middlesbrough Rugby Club
To register interest in a later celebration
of John's life please go to: johnseymourmemorial.com
If you would like to make a donation
please follow the link above.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 11, 2020