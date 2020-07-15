Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Shaw

Notice Condolences

John Shaw Notice
Shaw John Frederick
(Jack) Formerly of Pinewood Grove,
Huntington Road, York.
Jack passed away peacefully on
Monday 6th July 2020, aged 95 years.
Beloved husband to the late Vera,
much loved father to David, Melvin and
the late Trevor. Adored pop to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren, loved father in law to Sally and Suzanne.
Jack will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Donations, if so desired,
direct to Cancer Research UK.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -