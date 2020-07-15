|
|
|
Shaw John Frederick
(Jack) Formerly of Pinewood Grove,
Huntington Road, York.
Jack passed away peacefully on
Monday 6th July 2020, aged 95 years.
Beloved husband to the late Vera,
much loved father to David, Melvin and
the late Trevor. Adored pop to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren, loved father in law to Sally and Suzanne.
Jack will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Donations, if so desired,
direct to Cancer Research UK.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 15, 2020