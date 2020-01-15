|
|
|
TURNBULL
Peacefully, at home with his family
on Friday 10th January,
John Brian Turnbull, Robb Place,
Castle Douglas and formerly of
Holland Hill Drive, Leeds.
Much loved husband of Helen, devoted father of Michael and Fiona and a
cherished father-in-law of Alice.
Sadly missed by all.
Funeral will be held on Tuesday
21st January at 10am at Roucan Loch Crematorium, Dumfries, to which all
friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, for D.G.R.I. endowment fund (Oncology unit) and District Nurses Castle Douglas will be received by D.G. Lockhart,
Funeral Directors, 66 High Street,
Dalbeattie DG5 4AA.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 15, 2020