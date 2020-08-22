|
|
|
BROWN Jolyon
'Jols' (of Harwell)
Passed away unexpectedly
on 11th August 2020
aged 47 years.
The dearly loved husband of Kate,
dear dad of Molly and son of Lynne
and Chester, also, the much-loved brother of Kirsty.
Funeral service to take place
on Tuesday 1 st September 2020 at Barnby Moor Crematorium (DN22 8QJ) at 1.00 pm.
Should you wish to attend, please be advised that you will be required to remain outside but may listen to the service. Enquiries to W.E. Pinder & Son,
Bawtry, Tel. 01302 710 285
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 22, 2020