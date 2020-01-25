Home

Joseph Sheard Ltd
8 Nettleton Road
Mirfield, West Yorkshire WF14 9AA
01924 492219
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
13:15
Huddersfield Crematorium
Jonathan Walker Notice
WALKER
JONATHAN CHARLES
Of Mirfield, died peacefully on
11th January 2020 in
Pinderfields Hospital after fighting
a long illness, aged 56 years.
Beloved son of the late Jim and Pat
and elder brother of Jane.
Funeral service will take place on
Wednesday 5th February, 1.15pm at Huddersfield Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
Yorkshire Regional Spinal Injuries Centre, Pinderfields Hospital.
All enquiries to Joseph Sheard Funeral Directors, Mirfield
Tel; 01924 492219
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 25, 2020
