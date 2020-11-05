|
WORSLEY JONATHAN MARCUS It is with great sadness that the family of Jonathan Marcus Worsley, of Pontefract announce his passing in hospital on October 17th 2020, aged 60 years. Beloved husband of Sandra, devoted and much loved father of Bradley and Lauren, dearly loved son of June and the late William L. Worsley and special brother of James, also treasured nephew of Veronica (USA) and Shirley. A friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank Pinderfields Hospital for their care and compassion. Due to uncertain times a private family service will take place at St. Giles Church on Tuesday, November 10th at 2.30pm followed by cremation. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date when circumstances permit everyone to be together. Family flowers only please, anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Jonathan would be greatly appreciated and can be sent directly to the British Heart Foundation. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. 01977 600074.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 5, 2020