Kidd Joseph Norman
Passed away peacefully on
16th November, aged 92 years.

Beloved husband of Joyce and
loving dad of Simon and Jonathan.
A much loved grandad to Oliver,
Harry, Charlotte, Aston and Darcey.

A private funeral service will be
held for immediate family.

Donations, if so desired, can be made in memory of Norman via just giving pages for British Heart Foundation
and Macmillan Cancer Support.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/normankiddbhf

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/normankiddmmc
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 21, 2020
