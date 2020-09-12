|
|
|
STEWART Joseph
(Joe) Passed away peacefully at home on
1st September 2020, aged 73 years, surrounded by his loving family.
Joe was a deeply loved and respected Husband, Dad, Father-in-Law, Granky, Brother, Brother-in-Law and Uncle.
With his twinkling blue eyes,
he possessed more personality and
charisma in his little finger than
most could dream of having.
He will be sorely missed.
Any enquiries to
Jayne E Verity Funeral Director
Tel: Pudsey 0113 2578799.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 12, 2020