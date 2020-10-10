|
TENNANT Joseph Kenneth Passed away peacefully at
Sycamore Rise Care Home, Colne,
on 1st October, surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband of Sheila,
dearest dad of Chris, Sarah and Nick, and father-in-law to Lisa, he was a fun-loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle,
with many friends.
He loved the company of others and
his infectious good nature brightened
many people's lives.
A community stalwart across Craven and Pendle since his youth, he was tireless in helping local causes.
He will be greatly missed.
There will be a private Funeral Service
at 11am on 15th October,
at St Mary's Parish Church, Kelbrook.
Attendance is sadly limited due
to the pandemic.
Online streaming of the service
will hopefully be possible.
Postal copies of the order of service available via Howcrofts' Funeral Services, Skipton.
The procession will leave Red Lion Street, Earby (approx. 10:45am) and proceed
via Victoria Road.
Family flowers only, but donations to Pendleside Hospice or
Linden Road Senior Citizens' Centre, Earby, would be much appreciated.
Heartfelt thanks to all at Sycamore Rise, along with the hospital staff, district nurses and social workers, who helped him through his final years.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 10, 2020