COCHRANE

Joyce

(nee Wilson)

Died peacefully at York Hospital on

Saturday 16th May after a short illness,

aged 89, of Osgodby near Selby.

Wife of the late Michael,

Sister of the late Albert,

Sister in law to Jennifer and Jane,

Aunt to Alan and Kate.



A Private Cremation will be held to be followed at a later day by a memorial service to give thanks for Joyce's life.

A Grundy Funeral Directors

01757213500



