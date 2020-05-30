COCHRANE
Joyce
(nee Wilson)
Died peacefully at York Hospital on
Saturday 16th May after a short illness,
aged 89, of Osgodby near Selby.
Wife of the late Michael,
Sister of the late Albert,
Sister in law to Jennifer and Jane,
Aunt to Alan and Kate.
A Private Cremation will be held to be followed at a later day by a memorial service to give thanks for Joyce's life.
A Grundy Funeral Directors
01757213500
Joyce
(nee Wilson)
Died peacefully at York Hospital on
Saturday 16th May after a short illness,
aged 89, of Osgodby near Selby.
Wife of the late Michael,
Sister of the late Albert,
Sister in law to Jennifer and Jane,
Aunt to Alan and Kate.
A Private Cremation will be held to be followed at a later day by a memorial service to give thanks for Joyce's life.
A Grundy Funeral Directors
01757213500
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 30, 2020.