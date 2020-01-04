Home

Joyce Huddleston Notice
HUDDLESTON
Joyce Margaret
(née Collins)
Peacefully at home on 2nd January 2020,
aged 81 years.

Much loved wife, mum & grandma.
Now at rest.

Funeral service to be held at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on
Tuesday 21st January at 12:30 pm.

Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu, if desired, to be divided between
The Stroke Association & Bursea Chapel,
a plate will be provided at the service.

Enquiries to J G Fielder
73 Market Place, Market Weighton.
Tel: 01430 871474
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 4, 2020
