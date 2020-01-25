Home

Joyce Poulter

Joyce Poulter Notice
POULTER Joyce
née Rutherforth Peacefully on 19th January 2020,
aged 100 years.
Devoted wife of the late Edward (Ted), much loved mother of Eric and Susan, mother-in-law of David and a much loved grandmother and great grandmother.

Funeral service to take place at
St. Margaret's Church, Badsworth on 5th February at 12 pm, followed by internment at South Milford Church. Family flowers only,
donations if so desired for
the Deafblind UK Group.
Please meet for light refreshments after the sevice
at Monk Fryston Hall.

Any enquiries to
J Young and Son
Funeral Directors
tel 01302-430946
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 25, 2020
