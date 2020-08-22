Home

SMITH Joyce Of Allerston on 14th August 2020,
passed away peacefully at
Scarborough Hospital, aged 88 years.

Beloved wife to the late Philip,
much-loved mum to Louise, cherished grandma, and a good friend to many.

Service followed by burial at
St John's Church, Allerston, on
Thursday 27th August at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Salvation Army.
Collection at service or send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son, Funerals Director, Snainton, YO13 9AP.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 22, 2020
