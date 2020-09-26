Home

AUSTIN Judith Mary Passed away peacefully,
after a long illness,
at St Michael's Hospice, Harrogate.
On September 18th 2020. Aged 77.

Beloved wife to the late
John Austin, cherished Mother
to Lucy and Helen and lovely
Grannie to Joseph.

Funeral at
All Saints' Church, Spofforth
on Thurs 8th October at 1.30 pm.
Inside seating limited to close family.
No flowers please.
Donations in memory of Judy to
St Michael's Hospice, Harrogate
c/o H.C. Townsend & Son,
Oakfield House, Tofts Lane,
Follifoot HG3 1DY.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 26, 2020
