Hall Judith Carol Passed away peacefully at home
on 16th August 2020, aged 68.
A much loved wife of Martin,
mother to Sally and Faye, grandma to Charlotte, Oliver and Hannah and
mother-in-law to Simon and Richard.
She will be greatly missed by her friends and colleagues in the teaching profession.
Service to be held at Pontefract Crematorium, attendance by invitation
only due to the present situation.
Any donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 22, 2020