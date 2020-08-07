|
|
|
HODGETTS Judith Isobel Died peacefully at
Harrogate District Hospital
on 29 July, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved wife of Tony,
who died just two weeks before her after 60 years of marriage;
mother to Sally, Tim and Kate; grandmother to Tom, Amelia, Livvie,
Jack, Ben and Issy;
and great grandmother to Darcy.
A private family funeral service will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday, 21 August 2020.
A joint memorial service and celebration of life for Judith and Tony
will be held at a date to be confirmed.
Donations in Judith's memory would be appreciated to Guide Dogs for the Blind and can be made on-line at www.guidedogs.org.uk/donate-now or by telephoning 0800 953 0113.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 7, 2020