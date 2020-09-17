|
|
|
KITSON Judith Formerly of Mirfield and Thornhill Edge,
passed away peacefully at the
Rivermead Care Home, Norton
on September 12th, aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late Richard, loving mother of Debra, Martin and Sharon,
a much loved grandma to Ella,
mother in law of Kevin, Vicki and Stuart.
A private family cremation will take place.
All enquiries to
G M Sharp Funeral Directors,
27A New Street, Pocklington,
Tel 01759 302205.
The family would also like to thank all the staff at Rivermead for the
care they have given to Judith.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 17, 2020