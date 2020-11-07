|
|
|
DOBSON (née Crompton)
June Lester Of St Helen's Farm, Thurnscoe,
passed away peacefully on
30th October 2020, aged 86 years.
Much loved wife of the late Donald
and a dear loving mother,
grandmother and friend to us all.
A private funeral will take place
on Thursday 26th November at
St Helen's Church at 12.30pm.
Due to current restrictions, numbers are limited, if you are wishing to pay your respects please keep social distancing in mind outside the church.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 7, 2020