JACKSON Kathleen Mary
(nee Coates)
(Kath) Passed away peacefully, on the 14th September, 2020, at Bilton Hall Care Home, aged 88.
Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Kath was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with her family and friends (and the Scrabble board) and lived a life in communion with the world around her, in a place she loved.
Reunited with Ray, the love of her life and to whom she was married for 54 years.
Sincere thanks to the carers at Elderflower, Bilton Hall and staff at Harrogate Hospital, who looked after her selflessly in this difficult time.
The funeral service will take place under current restrictions
Don't cry because it's over,
smile because it happened.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 3, 2020