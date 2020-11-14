Home

Moorfoot Kathleen Patricia (Pat)
née Hardcastle On November 7th 2020,
suddenly at home in Sherburn,
formerly of Weaverthorpe.

Much loved wife of the late
Clarence (together again).
Loving mum to Susan, Steven
and Kathryn. Mother in law,
Grandma and Great Grandma.
Will be sadly missed.

A private cremation to take
place at Octon Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to
The Multiple Sclerosis Society UK.

All enquiries to E & A R Agar Funeral Directors. Tel: 01653 919004.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 14, 2020
