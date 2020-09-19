|
Morfitt Kathleen Margaret
Nee Lupton Passed away peacefully on 31st August, aged 98 years.
Beloved wife of the late Dennis,
mother to the late David and sister of the late Edgar. Cherished and loved by her nephew James and wife Jane,
and dear friend Val.
Kathleen was born and lived in Sheffield but her paternal family came from Cawood and Selby.
A private family funeral service
will be held.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK, c/o G & M Lunt,
1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB
Tel: 0114 274 5508
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 19, 2020