STANCLIFFE Kathleen Mary
Died Suddenly on
28th July 2020, aged 86 years.
Much loved wife of the late Donald.
Devoted Mum to Elaine and John
and dear mother in law of Cathy.
Loving Granny and Great-Granny to
Michael & Peter. Ben, Andrew & Robert
Layla-Rae, Leah & Jessica and
a good friend to many.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
A celebration of Kathleen's life
will be held when restrictions allow.
Donations in Kathleen's memory may be sent to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 15, 2020